Silverman: It Takes Courage To Make Deals At NFL Trade Deadline

By Steve Silverman

» More Columns

There is an attitude in the NFL that making a midseason trade is difficult to execute because players don’t easily go from one team’s system to a new team and immediately start to contribute.

There are hundreds of reasons not to make a deal, and nearly all of them have something to do with fear.

Teams are afraid that a player won’t fit in the locker room. They are afraid that a player won’t adjust to his new teammates, new coaches or new environment. They are afraid that the player they trade away will turn out to be better than the player they acquired.

There are plenty of chances for failure when a midseason trade is completed, and insecure general managers don’t want to get embarrassed.

Bill Belichick isn’t worried about what you think, what I think or anyone else thinks, and he won’t hesitate to make a trade if he believes the move will make the Patriots a better team. Embarrassment is not a consideration in New England.

That’s one reason he traded solid linebacker Jamie Collins to Cleveland last year. Since Belichick has had more than a modicum of success, perhaps others will follow with his process and be willing to go the trade route prior to the deadline.

With the Tuesday deadline looming, here are potential trade targets around the league:

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona

Fitzgerald is one of the most loyal players in the NFL, and he may not want to leave the Cardinals since he has been with them since he was drafted in 2004

The Cardinals suffered a huge blow when quarterback Carson Palmer suffered a broken arm last week, and unless backup Drew Stanton can perform at a playoff level – something that Palmer was not doing – there’s no reason to hold Fitzgerald hostage.

Any team that has championship aspirations can use a receiver like the 34-year-old Fitzgerald, who combines brilliant receiving skills with toughness, dependability and decency. He has everything a receiver needs except game-breaking speed.

Matt Forte, RB, N.Y. Jets

Forte could be a wonderful acquisition for a team that needs that extra weapon who is capable of breaking tackles, catching passes and making key contributions on a part-time basis.

Forte was a star when he was with the Chicago Bears in the prime of his career, but he has quite a few miles on his tread at this point. He is not an every-down player, but he is a solid change-of-pace guy who will contribute when healthy.

His issues with turf toe are supposed to be much better now but could come back at any time. His cap hit — the remainder of this season’s $4 million salary — will turn off a number of teams, but not all of them.

Forte would be a bit of a gamble, but he could make a difference in any game. And that may make him attractive in a trade scenario.

CB Malcolm Butler, New England

The hero of Super Bowl XLIX has been a potential trade candidate since New England signed Stephon Gilmore in the offseason.

Will trading Butler make New England a better team in 2017? Probably not, but that’s not always Belichick’s sole motivation. The Patriots have previously moved Chandler Jones and Collins, and a Butler trade would be similar.

Butler, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season, is not the happiest of campers and that does not play well within the organization. Butler’s numbers are good – 31 tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defensed – but they are not earth shattering. Unless he plays a starring role in Sunday’s game against the Chargers, he almost certainly will be on the trading block.

OT Duane Brown, Houston

After his long holdout, there’s clearly some bad feelings remaining between the Texans and the powerful blocker.

Houston is no longer the ideal spot for Brown, and both sides have to realize it, even if they won’t acknowledge it publicly.

The 32-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowl performer who has the know-how to upgrade any offensive line, and there have been a slew of offensive line injuries around the league. The Texans could make out in this situation by dealing him to a desperate team.

He would be a great fit for the Seattle Seahawks or Philadelphia Eagles.

Hau’oli Kikaha, LB, New Orleans

The Saints have a potential star at linebacker in A.J. Klein, and they have made a key improvement on defense this season, so Kikaha is not a much-needed player at this point in his development.

He is a just a part-time player at this point, and the one thing he can do is rush the passer. He has two sacks, and that could make him attractive to the Patriots.

Kikaha was selected in the second round of the 2015 draft, and has a cap hit of just over $900,000.

Please follow Steve on Twitter at @Profootballboy