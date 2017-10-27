‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: MLS Playoffs Are Upon Us

NEW YORK (WFAN) –– In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Roberto Abramowitz, Glenn Crooks and John Rojas discuss NYCFC’s Decision Day rematch in the playoffs against the Columbus Crew.
The guys also look back at the knockout round playoff games, including the Red Bulls’ rout over the Chicago Fire. Also, will the playoff format change in 2018? And New York native Mike Petke sings a three-year contract with the Colorado Rapids.
