WFAN Morning Show: NFL Week 8 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

Filed Under: Bob Dwyer, WFAN Morning Show

Subscribe to the WFAN Morning Show Podcast »

Finally we got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Brian Jones offered up their “award-winningNFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread, for NFL Week 8. They are as follows:

1 – Panthers (+1.5) @ Bucs – Boomer: Bucs / Brian: Bucs

2 – Raiders (+2.5) @ Bills – Boomer: Bills / Brian: Bills

3 – Texans (+5) @ Seahawks – Boomer: Seahawks / Brian: Texans

4 – Falcons (-5) @ Jets – Boomer: Jets / Brian: Jets

Do with the above information whatever you see fit – and “May The Force Be With You.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch