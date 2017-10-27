WFAN Morning Show Podcast For Oct. 27

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Morning Show, featuring Boomer and Jerry Recco, in one nice, little package for your convenience.

Joe Girardi’s departure was front and center, the Ravens beat up on the Dolphins pretty good — as Joe Flacco exited early after a hit to the head — and the guys look ahead to the rest of Week 8 in the NFL. Michael Rapaport stopped by and got a few things off his chest, Brian Jones did his thing with the guys, including Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for the aforementioned Week 8, and much more.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy, New York!

