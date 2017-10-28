10/28 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning folks! We’re starting out nice and bright today, but the weekend will really be a 50/50 one. Today is definitely for the outdoor plans. Clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon and evening, but any showers will stay pretty scattered until the overnight hours. Temps this afternoon reach the upper 60s to around 70.

Overnight a more steady rain moves in and continues right through Sunday, heavy a times. The heaviest looks to be Sunday during the P.M. hours. Winds will be picking up as well, especially Sunday night into Monday morning as the system pulls away. Peak gusts will be around 40-50 mph.

Rainfall totals of 1-3″ are expected, with localized higher amounts. While we do really need the rain, some minor flooding is likely in spots.

Check back through the weekend for updates!

