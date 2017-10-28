3 To See At ACC: Meet Ivory, Fluffy and Tangerine

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Ivory, Fluffy and Tangerine:

Ivory (10462) Ivory, an ACC volunteer notes, wags “her tail at every human and every dog we pass. She’s adorable! It’s off leash that she shows off her adorable ‘sit’, and the best smile showcasing her tiny little cute teeth lined up like little Chiclets! Not interested in toys at this time, Ivory would rather be in my lap giving me nibbly little kisses, or giving me a stand up hug.” Meet Ivory, who’s approximately three years old, at this weekend’s events (she’ll be the Big Six Towers event in Woodside on Saturday!) or at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Fluffy (7840) “This friendly girl is an extreme cuddler,” writes a volunteer. “She’ll hop right up to you and flatten herself out for petting, eyes closed in utter contentment. She especially loves head and neck rubs. Fluffy’s coat is as described; her fur is mostly creamy, but she has darker brown fur on her muzzle and ears. This wonderful girl would make a good choice for a first-time bunny owner.” Meet Fluffy at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Tangerine (10763) This Tangerine is super sweet! Approximately seven months old, she came to ACC with several other cats. Meet this beautiful calico at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

October 28, 12-4pm: Howl-oween at TMPL Gym , 355 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019

, 355 W 49th St, New York, NY 10019 October 28, 12-4pm: Big Six Towers Annual Pumpkin Patch and Flea Market Fall Festival , 59-40 Queens Boulevard Woodside NY 11377

, 59-40 Queens Boulevard Woodside NY 11377 October 29, 12-4pm: Senior and Pets with special needs mobile adoption event hosted by NYPD, Lexington Ave & East 86th St, New York, NY 10028

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.