Astros Break Out The Bats In The Second, Take 2-1 Series Lead Over Dodgers

Filed Under: Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers

HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Houston Astros came one step closer to winning the World Series on Friday night.

George Springer and the Astros broke out their bats in a four-run second inning, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Friday night for a 2-1 World Series lead.

Yuli Gurriel homered to begin the four-run burst off loser Yu Darvish that also included run-scoring singles by Marwin Gonzalez and Brian McCann plus Alex Bregman’s sacrifice fly.

Lance McCullers Jr. allowed three runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings for the win and Brad Peacock followed with hitless relief for the save as the Astros improved to 7-0 at home this postseason and moved within two wins of their first title.

Darvish lasted 1 2/3 innings in his shortest big league start.

Charlie Morton starts for Houston in Game 4 on Saturday night against lefty Alex Wood.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

