LI Woman Robs Bank While 6-Year-Old Daughter Waits In Taxi, Police Say

ISLANDIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island woman is accused of robbing a bank while her 6-year-old daughter waited in a taxi outside.

Police said 28-year-old Diana Marini, of Brentwood, walked into the Chase Bank on Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday and handed the bank teller a note, demanding cash.

The teller complied and Marini fled into a taxi waiting outside, police said.

Police tracked down the taxi and found Marini and her daughter inside.

She was charged with robbery and endangering the welfare of a child.

The girl was released to family members.

