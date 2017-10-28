LI Woman Robs Bank While 6-Year-Old Daughter Waits In Taxi, Police Say

ISLANDIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island woman is accused of robbing a bank while her 6-year-old daughter waited in a taxi outside.
Police said 28-year-old Diana Marini, of Brentwood, walked into the Chase Bank on Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday and handed the bank teller a note, demanding cash.
The teller complied and Marini fled into a taxi waiting outside, police said.
Police tracked down the taxi and found Marini and her daughter inside.
She was charged with robbery and endangering the welfare of a child.
The girl was released to family members.