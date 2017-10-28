Mayor De Blasio Slams Former Donor Jona Rechnitz After Pay-To-Play Claims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio denied claims made by a former donor, who said money brought him unfettered access to the mayor.
De Blasio is calling former campaign donor Jona Rechnitz a liar.
“Jona Rechnitz has had his turn,” de Blasio said. “Now, it’s my turn to tell the truth.”
The mayor says he’s a felon who is willing to do or say anything to benefit himself. Rechnitz testified in court as the prosecution’s witness in the trial of former jail union boss Norman Seabrook, saying that by donating more than $100,000 to de Blasio’s campaign he was given direct access to hizzoner.
According to Rechnitz, the mayor gave him his personal cell phone number. When he asked for help, Rechnitz said the mayor’s staff would respond immediately.
De Blasio says Rechnitz is lying in court by far overstating the extent of their relationship.
“These issues have been reviewed in very careful detail by a number of different authorities,” de Blasio said. “There was an extensive investigation. The authorities passed on taking further action in those investigations.”