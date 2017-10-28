Human Remains Found In Nassau County Wooded Area Believed To Be Gang-Related

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The most recent discovery of human remains on Long Island is believed to be gang-related, officials say.

The remains were found Friday in a wooded area on the east side of the Meadowbrook Parkway near the Long Island Railroad tracks in Merrick.

READ: Authorities Investigate Possible Human Remains Found In Nassau County

The discovery was made by a joint effort that included the FBI and the Nassau County Police Department.

Officials offered few specific details during a press conference Saturday.

“We have no information to suggest that this incident was a random act,” FBI Special Agent Mike Osborn said. “We believe it is gang related and we will continue to pursue that.”

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder said in conjunction with the discovery, authorities have made 58 arrests in the last two nights as a result of their increased effort to crack down on gang violence.

READ: Sessions Reiterates Commitment To Defeating MS-13 As Fear Spreads On Long Island

Of the 58 arrests, Ryder said 12 people are actual gang members — six of whom are believed to be members of the notorious MS-13 gang.

Earlier this week, remains were found in a park in nearby Freeport. A week before, authorities in Roosevelt discovered the remains of 16-year-old Angel Soler, a student at Freeport High School who had been missing for three months.

Sources said investigators believe Soler’s death was connected to MS-13 gang violence. However, authorities have not said whether the Merrick or Freeport cases could be connected.

District Attorney Madeline Singas said on Saturday authorities expect to learn more about the most recent victim soon.

On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Trump administration’s goal is to demolish the notorious gang.