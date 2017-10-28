CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
STORM WATCH: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Expected Sunday | Full Forecast | Radar | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Bronx Principal Removed After Deadly School Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The principal of a Bronx high school where a student allegedly stabbed two of his classmates, killing one, has been removed from her post.

Last month, police said 18-year-old Abel Cedeno fatally stabbed 15-year-old Matthew McCree and critically wounded 16-year-old Ariane Laboy in a classroom at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation.

The New York City Department of Education sent emails and voice messages to parents Saturday, alerting them Principal Astrid Jacobo had been removed.

“After a careful review, I have decided to select a new principal to lead the school and ensure an inclusive learning environment for all students. I’ve visited Wildlife several times, meeting with staff and families, and will continue to closely monitor and support the community,” New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina said in a statement.

Police said Cedeno admitted to buying the knife online after weeks of being bullied at school, but said neither victim had any prior issues with Cedeno.

He faces murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, attempted manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges.

