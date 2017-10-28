Report: Feds Approve First Charges In Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Investigation

CBSNewYork (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — A federal grand jury has approved special counsel Robert Mueller’s first charges in his investigation into Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election, according to a published report.
Charges have been filed in sealed documents, CNN reported, attributing sources.
Anyone charged can be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the report continued. It wasn’t immediately clear what the charges are.
CBS News has not independently confirmed the report.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s office is not commenting on whether he was briefed on possible charges, and spokesperson for the special counsel also declined to comment to CBS News.
Rosenstein appointed Mueller special counsel in May, and Mueller was given a broad mandate to investigate and prosecute any potential crimes he uncovered. The appointment came after Mr. Trump fired then-FBI director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation, delegating oversight of the probe to Rosenstein.
CBS News’ Andres Triay, Paula Reid and Clare Hymes contributed to this report.
