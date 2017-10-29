10/29 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s gonna be a very nasty day & night across the Tri-State…might be best to avoid going out at all!
Expect rounds of torrential rain this morning, this afternoon, and this evening. A cold front will merge with tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Philippe, and that’ll really pump up the rainfall totals around the area. Some local flooding is likely as some spots could get up to 6″ of rainfall!
Winds will be another factor with this storm as the two storms get closer tonight. It’ll be pretty breezy all day, but damaging winds are possible by the time we get past midnight…the stronger winds will be across Eastern Long Island.
Overall it’s gonna be a stormy, dreary day & night with some rain lingering into Monday morning before things clear out Monday afternoon. It’ll be much cooler on Monday with temps only in the 50s with gusty conditions.
Stay dry!