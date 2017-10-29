ATV Driver In Serious Condition After Colliding With Car In Sloatsburg

SLOATSBURG, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway in Rockland County, New York after a violent crash on Route 17 late Saturday.
Ramapo Police say an ATV and a Subaru were travelling northbound when they collided in Sloatsburg.
The 51-year-old driver of the ATV suffered serious head injuries and was airlifted to Westchester Medial Center for treatment.
The two people inside the car were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for observation.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.