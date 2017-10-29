Child Critical After Being Struck By Vehicle In Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police continue to probe a tragic scene in Hudson County after a vehicle struck a child in a busy intersection Saturday afternoon.

The 8-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The intersection of Grove Street and Christopher Columbus Drive was bustling with people until a car slammed into the little boy, who was walking with his aunt and a group of children around 6 p.m.

“I saw a child lying in the middle of the street lifeless,” one man said said.

Witnesses say the young aunt was falling over in tears.

“All she could do was crying, just crying,” witness Angel Alvelo said. “She was just on the floor crying.”

The 8-year-old was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center as bystanders screamed out to catch the driver. Israel Patterson says her coworkers chased after him.

“He was basically about to do a hit-and-run,” she said.

Alvelo said the man looked to be in his 40s and didn’t have much to say as good Samaritans stopped him in his tracks before calling police.

“There was no reaction, no remorse, no tears in his eyes,” he told CBS2. “It was just like nothing happened to him.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.