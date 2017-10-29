Storms Pound Tri-State Area; Cuomo Opens Emergency Operations Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Governor Andrew Cuomo activated the New York State Emergency Operations Center Sunday, as a storm system pounded the area with heavy rain.

The governor directed all state agencies to take precautionary measures and deploy resources as needed.

CHECK: Forecast | Radar

“As this storm rolls through New York this afternoon and through the night, state agencies are fully prepared to deploy resources as needed to regions impacted by heavy rain and flood conditions across the state,” Cuomo said in a news release. “At my direction, the Emergency Operations Center is activated and personnel are at the ready to help New Yorkers impacted by these adverse weather conditions. I urge everyone to take caution, avoid driving, and remain indoors if possible.”

The rain was coming down in sheets in Midtown Manhattan late Sunday afternoon. Cuomo’s office warned that rain will top out at 2 to 4 inches around the state, with some areas seeing 6 inches.

The storms also caused flooding around New Jersey. Video showed drivers and trucks plowing through inundated streets in Newark and Bergen County.

@ABC , @NBCNews here is the flooding in Upper Vasberg/Ivy Hill section of Newark, NJ pic.twitter.com/oyGuA4pKBT — Regine Riviere (@LaBelleRiviere) October 29, 2017

#BREAKING: Bergen County, NJ Already Seeing Some Flash Flooding In The Poor Drainage Areas, The Worst Of The Wind And Rain Still To Come. pic.twitter.com/nu92ApEuNi — BREAKING NEWS (@Breaking_4_News) October 29, 2017

As the storm system moves out on Monday, strong and damaging westerly winds will also affect much of the state, Cuomo’s office warned.

Cuomo ordered the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to watch over changing storm conditions. Debris trains and extra personnel have been set up within the New York City subway system, as well as on buses.

On the Long Island Rail Road and the Metro-North Railroad, staffers and equipment have been prepared to handle fallen trees, slippery rails, and potential electric power failure.

Special restrictions may also be put into place on bridges and tunnels.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the evening Sunday before finally ending late Monday. Winds gusting from 25 mph to 45 mph are also expected.

Con Edison and PSEG Long Island said extra crews will be available to respond to any downed wires.

The Sunday storm comes on the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, which devastated the area on Oct. 29, 2012.