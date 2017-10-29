Familiar Fall Flavors With Chef Brandon Fay

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s all about fall this time of the year, and with fall comes those familiar comforting tastes.
We’re talkin’ pumpkins, apples, and butternut squash.
Chef Brandon Fay stopped by to share a few great dishes that will keep you warm as the temps begin to drop.
See below for Chef Fay’s full recipes:
Roasted Autumn Harvest
Don’t be afraid to add fruit and meat to your roasted vegetables—it just makes eating healthy a little better!
What you’ll need:
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 ½ cup Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved through the root end
1 ½ cup peeled & chopped butternut squash
2 apples, peeled and chopped
½ cup cleaned pearl onions
Kosher salt, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves
1 sprig sage, stemmed
1/3 cup diced pancetta
½ cup quartered shallots
How to make it:
- Preheat oven to 375 F. Toss all vegetables with oil, salt, pepper, and herbs. Arrange in a single layer on a sheet pan. Top with pancetta, and roast until caramelized, about 25-35 minutes. Remove and let cool.
Pumpkin Apple Soup
Have a million pumpkins scattered all over your yard waiting for the squirrels to attack? Rescue them and turn them into a silky pumpkin soup, sweetened with apple cider. If you don’t feel like tackling a whole pumpkin, you can substitute with a can of pumpkin puree.
Serves 4
What you’ll need:
2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp. unsalted butter
½ cup chopped onions
1/3 cup chopped carrots
1/3 cup chopped celery
1 small pumpkin, peeled, seeded and chopped (or 1, 28 oz. can of pumpkin puree)
¼ tsp. nutmeg
¼ tsp. cinnamon
¼ tsp. ground ginger
Kosher salt, to taste
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 tsp. chopped sage
1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves
2 cups vegetable stock
2 cups apple cider
½ cup heavy cream
Toasted pumpkin seeds, for garnish
How to make it:
- In a large dutch oven or sauce pot, heat oil and butter over medium heat. Add onions and saute until onions are translucent, about 3-5 minutes. Then add carrots and celery, and continue to saute until softened, another 5 minutes.
- Add pumpkin along with spices; saute until pumpkin starts to soften, about 10 minutes. Season to taste.
- Add herbs, stock and cider and bring to a simmer; let simmer until pumpkin is completely tender.
- Using a stick blender or a blender, pulse soup until smooth. Return to heat and mix in the cream. Check seasoning and adjust if necessary. Serve with toasted pumpkin seeds.
Jack-O’-Lantern “EATING” Pomegranate Guacamole
This is a must-have for any Halloween party. Spoon this guacamole into the mouth of your jack-o’-lantern, and voila: You have a repulsive-enough (but still delicious) center piece that is also the perfect appetizer for your buffet table.
Makes about 3 cups
What You’ll Need:
1 ea. Pumpkin, carved into a jack-o’-lantern
4 avocados, cubed
2 tbsp. chopped red onion
½ cup chopped cilantro
1 lime, freshly squeezed
1 tbsp. minced jalapenos
Kosher salt, to taste
¼ cup pomegranate seeds
How to Make it:
- Using a mortar and pestle, lightly mash all ingredients together. Season to taste.
- Spoon guacamole into the cavity of the pumpkin, making sure to let some of the guacamole spill out of its mouth. Garnish with fresh pomegranate seeds.