Familiar Fall Flavors With Chef Brandon Fay

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s all about fall this time of the year, and with fall comes those familiar comforting tastes.

We’re talkin’ pumpkins, apples, and butternut squash.

Chef Brandon Fay stopped by to share a few great dishes that will keep you warm as the temps begin to drop.

See below for Chef Fay’s full recipes:

Roasted Autumn Harvest

Don’t be afraid to add fruit and meat to your roasted vegetables—it just makes eating healthy a little better!

What you’ll need:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ cup Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved through the root end

1 ½ cup peeled & chopped butternut squash

2 apples, peeled and chopped

½ cup cleaned pearl onions

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves

1 sprig sage, stemmed

1/3 cup diced pancetta

½ cup quartered shallots

How to make it:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Toss all vegetables with oil, salt, pepper, and herbs. Arrange in a single layer on a sheet pan. Top with pancetta, and roast until caramelized, about 25-35 minutes. Remove and let cool.

 

Pumpkin Apple Soup

Have a million pumpkins scattered all over your yard waiting for the squirrels to attack? Rescue them and turn them into a silky pumpkin soup, sweetened with apple cider. If you don’t feel like tackling a whole pumpkin, you can substitute with a can of pumpkin puree.

Serves 4

 

What you’ll need:

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

½ cup chopped onions

1/3 cup chopped carrots

1/3 cup chopped celery

1 small pumpkin, peeled, seeded and chopped (or 1, 28 oz. can of pumpkin puree)

¼ tsp. nutmeg

¼ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground ginger

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tsp. chopped sage

1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves

2 cups vegetable stock

2 cups apple cider

½ cup heavy cream

Toasted pumpkin seeds, for garnish

How to make it:

  1. In a large dutch oven or sauce pot, heat oil and butter over medium heat. Add onions and saute until onions are translucent, about 3-5 minutes. Then add carrots and celery, and continue to saute until softened, another 5 minutes.
  2. Add pumpkin along with spices; saute until pumpkin starts to soften, about 10 minutes. Season to taste.
  3. Add herbs, stock and cider and bring to a simmer; let simmer until pumpkin is completely tender.
  4. Using a stick blender or a blender, pulse soup until smooth. Return to heat and mix in the cream. Check seasoning and adjust if necessary. Serve with toasted pumpkin seeds.

 

Jack-O’-Lantern “EATING” Pomegranate Guacamole

This is a must-have for any Halloween party. Spoon this guacamole into the mouth of your jack-o’-lantern, and voila: You have a repulsive-enough (but still delicious) center piece that is also the perfect appetizer for your buffet table.

Makes about 3 cups

What You’ll Need:

1 ea. Pumpkin, carved into a jack-o’-lantern

4 avocados, cubed

2 tbsp. chopped red onion

½ cup chopped cilantro

1 lime, freshly squeezed

1 tbsp. minced jalapenos

Kosher salt, to taste

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

 How to Make it:

  1. Using a mortar and pestle, lightly mash all ingredients together. Season to taste.
  2. Spoon guacamole into the cavity of the pumpkin, making sure to let some of the guacamole spill out of its mouth. Garnish with fresh pomegranate seeds.
