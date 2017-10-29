Familiar Fall Flavors With Chef Brandon Fay

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s all about fall this time of the year, and with fall comes those familiar comforting tastes.

We’re talkin’ pumpkins, apples, and butternut squash.

Chef Brandon Fay stopped by to share a few great dishes that will keep you warm as the temps begin to drop.

See below for Chef Fay’s full recipes:

Roasted Autumn Harvest

Don’t be afraid to add fruit and meat to your roasted vegetables—it just makes eating healthy a little better!

What you’ll need:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ cup Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved through the root end

1 ½ cup peeled & chopped butternut squash

2 apples, peeled and chopped

½ cup cleaned pearl onions

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves

1 sprig sage, stemmed

1/3 cup diced pancetta

½ cup quartered shallots

How to make it:

Preheat oven to 375 F. Toss all vegetables with oil, salt, pepper, and herbs. Arrange in a single layer on a sheet pan. Top with pancetta, and roast until caramelized, about 25-35 minutes. Remove and let cool.

Pumpkin Apple Soup

Have a million pumpkins scattered all over your yard waiting for the squirrels to attack? Rescue them and turn them into a silky pumpkin soup, sweetened with apple cider. If you don’t feel like tackling a whole pumpkin, you can substitute with a can of pumpkin puree.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. unsalted butter

½ cup chopped onions

1/3 cup chopped carrots

1/3 cup chopped celery

1 small pumpkin, peeled, seeded and chopped (or 1, 28 oz. can of pumpkin puree)

¼ tsp. nutmeg

¼ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground ginger

Kosher salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tsp. chopped sage

1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves

2 cups vegetable stock

2 cups apple cider

½ cup heavy cream

Toasted pumpkin seeds, for garnish

How to make it:

In a large dutch oven or sauce pot, heat oil and butter over medium heat. Add onions and saute until onions are translucent, about 3-5 minutes. Then add carrots and celery, and continue to saute until softened, another 5 minutes. Add pumpkin along with spices; saute until pumpkin starts to soften, about 10 minutes. Season to taste. Add herbs, stock and cider and bring to a simmer; let simmer until pumpkin is completely tender. Using a stick blender or a blender, pulse soup until smooth. Return to heat and mix in the cream. Check seasoning and adjust if necessary. Serve with toasted pumpkin seeds.

Jack-O’-Lantern “EATING” Pomegranate Guacamole

This is a must-have for any Halloween party. Spoon this guacamole into the mouth of your jack-o’-lantern, and voila: You have a repulsive-enough (but still delicious) center piece that is also the perfect appetizer for your buffet table.

Makes about 3 cups

What You’ll Need:

1 ea. Pumpkin, carved into a jack-o’-lantern

4 avocados, cubed

2 tbsp. chopped red onion

½ cup chopped cilantro

1 lime, freshly squeezed

1 tbsp. minced jalapenos

Kosher salt, to taste

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

How to Make it: