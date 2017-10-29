Four Men Accused Of Robbing Brooklyn Street Vendor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the men they say robbed a street vendor in Brooklyn.
The NYPD released a photo of the four suspects.
They say last month the men approached a 53-year-old street vendor in Flatbush and tried to steal merchandise from his table.
Investigators say when the vendor confronted them, one of the suspects pushed him to the ground.
The victim suffered injuries to his hand, thigh, and head.
Police say the suspects managed to snatch several items from the table before running off.
