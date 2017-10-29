Suspect Accused Of Fondling Child Aboard Upper West Side Subway Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are desperately searching for a man they say fondled a child aboard a train on the Upper West Side.
Investigators released a sketch of the suspect.
Police say it happened as the 11-year-old girl was getting off the southbound 2 train at the Broadway and West 79th Street subway station.
He’s described as being 5’5″ and about 170 pounds.
