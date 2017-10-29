Mayor De Blasio Announces $145 Million Plan To Protect Rockaways From Future Storms

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio marked the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy with the announcement of a $145 million project that would protect the Rockaway peninsula from climate change.
“Five years later it’s impossible to forget what happened, and it’s impossible to let down our guard because we learned this is a fight we’ll be fighting for a long time to make our city safe, to make it resilient,” he said during the Sunday announcement.
Projects include rebuilt parks which will act as buffers, new sea walls, and the planting of flood resistant vegetation.
Each project is designed to withstand future flooding and coastal storms. Much of the rebuilding is focused on the boardwalk which was destroyed during the storm.
“It was not only a beautiful boardwalk, it was a new resiliency measure,” de Blasio said.
With FEMA’s approval, the city will be able to move these projects one step closer to construction. As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported, it could take as long as five years for some of these things to get done.