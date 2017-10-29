Motorcyclist Dies In Two Vehicle Crash On NJ Turnpike

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — State police say a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike has left a motorcyclist dead.
The two-vehicle accident occurred around 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes near milepost 80 in East Brunswick.
A state police spokesman says the collision involved the motorcycle and a car and that no other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Further details about the accident have not been released, including the names of the drivers.
