Sea Bright Has Come A Long Way Since Sandy, Mayor Says

SEA BRIGHT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Major improvements have been made in Sea Bright, New Jersey in the five years since Superstorm Sandy, but some families are still not home.
As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported, things are literally looking up in Sea Bright five years after Sandy.
A total of 93 home elevations have been completed, while 10 are in progress, said Sea Bright Mayor Dina Long. A total of 38 new residential homes and seven commercial buildings have been constructed, she said.
Long is still trying to help a handful of families not home. The seawall is being fortified, there are new bulkheads, and a library and beach pavilion are under construction.
Sea Bright is on the rebound, Long said.
“This summer, Sea Bright was packed,” Long said. “It was hopping on a Saturday night, the businesses were overflowing with patrons, the beach was covered with people, and it was really tremendous for Sea Bright this summer.”