STORM WATCH: Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Sock The Tri-State Area Sunday | Full Forecast | Radar | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Trump Slams Michael Moore’s One-Man Show; Moore Fires Back

Filed Under: Michael Moore, President Donald Trump, Terms Of My Surrender

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — President Donald Trump this weekend set his sights on a new target: filmmaker and Trump critic Michael Moore.

Trump tweeted on: “While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!”

MORE FROM CBS NEWS

Trump criticized the liberal activist on Saturday night, several days after Moore’s one-man show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” concluded its limited Broadway run on Oct. 22. The show had started in August at the Belasco Theatre, 111 W. 44th St.

Moore quickly fired back, responding in a series of tweets to the president. He commented on topics ranging from Mr. Trump’s response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico to special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury indictment.

“You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency — which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD,” Moore wrote in one tweet.

Moore also tweeted a photo of the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, saying “For now, at least, I know I still have one fan in the White House (thx for your unwavering support, Jared!)

The show examined America’s current political and cultural landscape, with a focus on Trump administration policies.

In August, Moore led the show’s audience to Trump Tower in New York to protest the president’s reaction to deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch