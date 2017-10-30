10/30 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re drying out this afternoon, but still dealing with some pretty gusty winds (45-55+ mph). Outside of all that, expect mostly sunny skies and cooler highs in the 50s.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight along with a breeze. And we’ll dip into the mid 40s, but with the wind, it will only feel like 40° around daybreak.

Sunshine will prevail on Halloween with a cool breeze still in place. Expect highs similar to that of today in the mid to upper 50s.

As for Wednesday, sunshine will give way to some afternoon clouds with a late shower possible. Highs that day will still be on the cool side in the mid to upper 50s.

 

