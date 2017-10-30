2 NYPD Detectives Plead Not Guilty To Rape, Kidnapping Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two NYPD detectives are facing charges that they kidnapped and raped an 18-year-old woman in their van last month.

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said the narcotics detectives, Eddie Martins and Richard Hall, were arraigned Monday on a 50-count indictment.

The woman said the detectives threatened her with arrest over a bottle of prescription pills on Sept. 15, then handcuffed her, drove around, parked and sexually assaulted her.

She was then allegedly dropped outside the police precinct in Coney Island and told to keep her mouth shut, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported.

“Within five minutes they’ve committed a litany, a catalog of crimes that are a real betrayal to their badge,” Gonzalez said.

DNA recovered from the woman matched both of the defendants.

“The DNA evidence is overwhelming,” Gonzalez said.

Both detectives plead not guilty on all counts.

Martins, 37, was ordered held on $250,000 bail and Hall, 33, was ordered held on $150,000 bail. If convicted, they each could face up to 25 years in prison.

They’re due back in court on Jan. 18.

Martins’ attorney, Mark Bederow, plans to argue that there’s no evidence that it was forcible.

“They are locked into that claim and we don’t believe they’re going to have a shred of evidence to support that,” Bederow said.

The attorney for Hall made it clear they’ll attack the alleged victim’s credibility and use social media posts to indicate her motive is money, 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported.

The president of the Detectives Endowment Association did not immediately return a call for comment.

The detectives have been suspended.

