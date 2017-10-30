LISTEN: McAdoo Says He’s Staying Positive As Giants Try To Get On Track

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Depsite his team’s 1-6 record, Giants coach Ben McAdoo is maintaining a positive attitude — and he hopes that rubs off on his players.

“It’s not that things aren’t fixable and things can’t be fixed,” McAdoo told WFAN’s Mike Francesa. “We have a lot of football left to play, and until they stick the knife in me, we’re going to keep fighting.”

McAdoo said he doesn’t believe a lack of talent or effort is to blame for the disappointing record.

“Didn’t start the season playing very well in the first two ballgames — not in all phases, but we picked our spots there,” McAdoo said. “And then we had a chance to win three close games in a row, and when you lose two of them on the last second, it takes a toll on your team. You can’t just point to one reason or one thing why you’re coming up short in ballgames. You just have to keep plugging away and find a way to get out of it.”

McAdoo said his players haven’t gotten down on themselves and have been practicing hard — an indication that better days may be ahead.

“When you come out to practice, you can see that there’s energy at practice,” he said. “Guys are flying around. Some of the names have changed on the back of the jerseys, but they are practicing hard. They’re working hard to get better.”

And have the 1-6 start and outside criticism been hard on McAdoo personally? No, he said.

“I’m fortunate. I don’t get out much,” he said. “I’m here quite a bit.”

The Giants are coming off their bye week. They host the 5-2 Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

