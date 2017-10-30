Best Vendors At Urbanspace

By Carly Petrone

If you’re a foodie living in New York, you’ve probably stumbled across one of Urbanspace’s many markets. Whether you’re in Times Square, Bryant Park or Grand Central Terminal, here are some of our favorite picks for when your stomach begins to growl.

Daily Deals at TSQ MKT

Broadway from 42nd to 47th Streets

New York, NY 10036

Take advantage of TSQ MKT’s new Daily Deals program! Every day of the week, you can enjoy a special from a different vendor at this year-round culinary market. Highlights include Munchies Mondays, Taco Tuesdays, Wafel Wednesdays, Tasty Thursdays, and Feel Good Fridays. Let’s just say you can get up to 20% off delicious bites like churros as well as a giant ice cream sundae for the price of a smaller one. Sign us up! Check out all the specials here. Your wallet will thank you. Market is open from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

DAA! Dumplings at Broadway Bites

Greeley Square

Broadway at 32nd St.

New York, NY

Broadway Bites vendors have taken over Greeley Square and they’re offering some pretty awesome street food through November 10. Some are even testing out the waters with creative choices like fried mochi balls (MochiDoki) and calamari tacos (Coney Shack). But the real standout this year is definitely DAA! Dumplings. This Russian eatery uses only local and organic ingredients to make their scrumptious meat and vegetarian “airfried” dumplings. Choose from hearty flavors like Lamb & Feta, Beef & Pork, Chicken, Potato & Mushroom, Tempeh & Kale, and even something sweet like Blueberries & Cream and Nutella. Add a side of their tangy sauces like the beet & saukerkraut along with a dollop of sour cream and enjoy these conveniently cone-wrapped dumplings. The perfect meal on-the-go!

Spicy Foods at Holiday Shops at Bryant Park

42nd St. and Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10036

The Holiday Shops at Bryant Park officially open on October 28 and we can’t wait! Spicy food reigns supreme this year with plenty of options like Mian Kitchen’s handpulled noodles (known as Biang Biang noodles), Buffalo Blue Chick’n Cones (fork-free chicken and waffles), and Ridiculously Spicy pickles from Pickle Me Pete. You can even wash it all down with a spicy hot chocolate from MarieBelle New York. This festival holiday market will be open through January 2nd so there’s plenty of time to try them all. On another note, if you’re looking for fun Halloween plans for the kiddos, bring them over on the 31st and let them trick or treat at select Holiday Shops. See website for more details.

Farmstand Cocktails and Brunch at Urbanspace Vanderbilt

E. 45th St. and Vanderbilt Ave.

New York, NY 10017

If you’re looking for an after-work cocktail then make your way over to Farmstand inside Urbanspace Vanderbilt. Whiskey drinkers (and fans of all things pumpkin) can sip on the Starving For Likes, which is crafted with whiskey, pumpkin, brown sugar, triple sec, and cinnamon. Get your daily dose of beta carotene with their Hiding in the Shrubs cocktail. It’s made with gin, carrot shrub, lemon, Underberg, and ginger. In need of a new brunch scene? Cancel your plans at your usual spot because Urbanspace Vanderbilt offers plenty of options. Nosh on doughnuts from Dough, acai bowls from Liquiteria, or chilaquiles from La Palapa Taco Bar. Every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. you can also enjoy surprise mash-up menus and plenty of mimosas and sangria slushies. See website for more details.

Dessert at Union Square Holiday Market

Union Square Park

New York, NY 10003

Calling all sweet tooths! The Union Square Holiday Market opens up on November 16 and there are endless ways to get your sugar fix. Whether you’re in the mood for an inventive Cheetos macaron from Macaron Parlour or an always-tasty compost cookie from Milk Bar, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. You can even nosh on colorful chocolate sprinkle covered pretzels from Fatty Sundays. It’s anything but traditional over at Squish Marshmallows where they’re serving up hand cut treats like Peanut Butter & Jelly and Pumpkin Spice. You can also opt for a jar of cake rather than a typical slice over at Jars by Dani. Dive into layers of cake, brownie, cookie dough, candy, fruit filling, chocolate chips, cookies, and icing, depending on what you’re in the mood for. Market is open through December 24.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.