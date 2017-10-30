De Blasio: Former Donor A ‘Liar,’ ‘Felon’ Who ‘Said Things That Aren’t True’; Jona Rechnitz Testifies He Had Weekly Contact With Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Senator Charles Schumer endorsed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Monday morning as questions continued to dog the mayor about his relationship with a former top donor.

Jona Rechnitz – one of the prosecution’s star witnesses in the bribery trial of former correction union boss Norman Seabrook – claims to have bought influence at City Hall with donations to the mayor’s campaign.

De Blasio denied the claims over the weekend, and reiterated that denial again Monday morning.

“Mr. Mayor, are you saying that [Rechnitz] is perjuring himself on the stand?” asked CBS2’s Marcia Kramer.

“I’m not a lawyer. I’m simply saying that he’s a liar and that he’s a felon. I’ve covered this very clearly. He’s said things that aren’t true about me,” de Blasio said.

When asked about the allegations, Schumer defended his endorsement.

“The mayor’s done an outstanding job. He’s answered questions on those issues,” Schumer said. “To me, crimes, jobs [are] the two top criteria. I’m proud to endorse him.”

De Blasio said he’s not concerned Rechnitz’s testimony will spark a new federal investigation.

On the stand again Monday morning, Rechnitz testified that he had weekly contact with de Blasio via email, text message, cell phone and office numbers. Rechnitz testified that he often spoke with de Blasio through Ross Offinger, the head of de Blasio’s fundraising efforts.

Rechnitz again testified that he met repeatedly with de Blasio, and tried to help a friend get a zoning adjustment to help future development over Grand Central Terminal. Rechnitz testified that the mayor told him he would follow up, but the city never helped him out on that project.