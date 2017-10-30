Cardinal Dolan To Deliver Aid To Puerto Rico

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cardinal Timothy Dolan is heading to Puerto Rico to assist with recovery efforts following the devastation from Hurricane Maria.
Dolan and Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn will present the Archbishop of San Juan with more than $800,000 in aid.
Archbishop Roberto Gonzalez has a special local connection.
He was born in New Jersey and spent much of his early priesthood serving at a church in the Bronx before being named Archbishop of San Juan by Pope John Paul II back in 1999.
Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 as a Category 4 storm with winds of up to 154 mph.
About 70 percent of the U.S. territory remains without power.