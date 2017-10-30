Driver Flees After Striking 72-Year-Old Man In Williamsburg, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A daily routine took a violent turn Monday morning when a man was hit by a car while walking to a deli in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The driver remained on the run as of Monday evening.

Surveillance video shows the victim crossing the street mid-block. He can be seen putting up his hands when he realizes a red car is speeding towards him in the outer lane, but the car doesn’t stop.

The impact sent 72-year-old Bienvenido Sanchez air-born.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on Roebling Street near South 9th Street.

“He was doing much better, but he’s remembering everything little by little,” Sanchez’s son Julio told CBS2’s Valerie Castro.

He says his father will undergo surgery for a broken leg. Bienvenido also has three broken ribs and a head injury.

“It’s sad. It’s my dad,” Julio said.

Police say the driver kept going. The red car was later found abandoned nearby.

It’s believed Sanchez was heading to a nearby deli when he was crossing the street. Locals say it was one of his usual stops on his daily routine.

Thomas Lopez is also a regular customer at the deli.

“Honestly that’s wrong, it’s wrong,” he said. “It’s not human for a person to actually hit someone and keep going.”

Sanchez has spent the last 35 years making a living as a cab driver. His son says that career is most likely over.

“It’s too much for him,” Julio said. “He’s 72, it’s going to be hard. I don’t think he’s gonna be able to do it.”