Free Hepatitis A Vaccines Continue In Westchester County

PORT CHESTER (CBSNewYork) — Free vaccinations continue in Westchester County following a Hepatitis A scare tied to a local restaurant.

Dozens of people have already received the vaccine after Westchester County health officials said an employee of bartaco in Port Chester worked there while infected.

The health department says anyone who visited the restaurant between Oct. 12 and Oct. 23 is urged to get preventative treatment immediately. The treatment is only effective if given within two weeks of exposure.

On Monday, officials said the health department will offer preventive treatment at its clinic at 134 Court Street in White Plains.

“We will be giving vaccine here, as you heard, through Nov. 6 and they can check on our website,” said Dr. Sherlita Amler, Commissioner of Health. “There is a link that they can go to to make and appointment.”

The clinic will open as follows:

Monday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for customers who dined Oct. 16 to 23.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for customers who dined Oct. 17 to 23.

Wednesday, Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for customers who dined Oct. 18 to 23.

Thursday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for customers who dined Oct. 19 to 23

Friday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for customers who dined Oct. 20 to 23.

Monday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for customers who dined on Oct. 23.

Meanwhile, Assistant Health Commissioner Peter DeLucia said bartaco has reopened.

“Bartaco has been extremely cooperative,” he said. “They put every measure in place that we’ve asked them and we feel very confident that it’s safe to eat at bartaco.”

Health officials say Hepatitis A is a viral illness that affects the liver and can cause flu-like symptoms, including fatigue, fever, poor appetite, abdominal pain, diarrhea, dark urine, light colored stool and jaundice.

Symptoms usually appear within 28 days of exposure, with a range of 15 to 50 days. The health department says most people recover within a few weeks.

