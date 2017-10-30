CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

A Look At Devils’ Best Starts And How Those Seasons Turned Out

Filed Under: New Jersey Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey Devils are surprisingly off to the best start in franchise history, but some are still wondering if they’re for real.

The Devils (8-2-0) have 16 points through 10 games, matching their previous best start in 1993-94. We decided to take a look at past seasons in which New Jersey had at least 14 points through 10 games and see how those years turned out. The conclusion: It generally means pretty good things, but there’s no guarantee.

2012-13

The start: Coming off a year in which they reached the Stanley Cup Final, the Devils raced out to a 6-1-3 start (15 points) in their first 10 games in the lockout-shortened season. They actually started 8-1-3 before finally losing their second game in regulation.

The result: New Jersey ultimately struggled, going 5-14-6 at one stretch, and missed the postseason.

patrik elias A Look At Devils Best Starts And How Those Seasons Turned Out

The Devils’ Patrik Elias, right, reaches for the puck against the Senators’ Chris Phillips during the first period at the Prudential Center on April 12, 2013. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

2008-09

The start: The Devils went 6-2-2 (14 points) over their first 10 games, a span in which Zach Parise registered seven goals and five assists.

The result: New Jersey went 51-27-4 (106 points) and won the Atlantic Division. The Devils, however, lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

New York Islanders v New Jersey Devils

The Devils’ Zach Parise skates against the New York Islanders on Oct. 3, 2008, at the Prudential Center. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

MORE: Lichtenstein: Devils’ Unforeseen Depth Has Triggered Strong Start

2002-03

The start: New Jersey began 7-3-0 (14 points). Two of its three losses came to the defending Eastern Conference champion Hurricanes.

The result: Not only did the Devils figure out Carolina, winning their final two meetings, they went on to capture the Stanley Cup for the third time in nine years the following June.

Jamie Langenbrunner

The Devils’ Jamie Langenbrunner in November 2002 (Photo by A. Marlin/Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

1993-94

The start: The Devils won their first seven games in Martin Brodeur’s rookie year and were 8-2-0 after 10 games (16 points). They went one four-game stretch scoring six or more goals in each contest.

The result: New Jersey went 47-25-12 (106 points) and reached the Eastern Conference finals, where it lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Rangers in seven games — three of which were decided in double overtime.

Martin Brodeur

Martin Brodeur won the Calder Memorial Trophy for being the NHL’s top rookie in 1993-94. *(Photo by Robert Laberge/Allsport)

1987-88

The start: The Devils started 7-3-0 (14 points), which included a 6-5 win over the Edmonton Oilers, who had won the Stanley Cup three of the previous four years.

The result: New Jersey finished 38-36-6 (82 points) and earned a trip to the playoffs for the first time since the franchise relocated from Colorado five years earlier. The fourth seed in the Prince of Wales Conference, the Devils upset the division champion Islanders and also knocked off Washington before finally falling to the Bruins in seven games in the conference finals.

Pat Verbeek

Pat Verbeek led the Devils with 46 goals during the 1987-88 season. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch