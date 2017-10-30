Kathrine Switzer, First Woman To Run Boston Marathon, Returns To NYC Marathon At 70

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The first woman to ever run the Boston Marathon will cross an item off her bucket list this weekend when she races in the New York City Marathon.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Kathrine Switzer’s breakthrough run in Boston, which paved the way for gender equality in sports.

In 1967, when Switzer, then 20 years old, tricked Boston race officials into running the race, some still believed the myth that running could make a woman infertile, WCBS 880′ Marla Diamond reported.

In 1974, she won the New York City marathon, back when bowling trophies were awarded to the winners.

Years later she became a commentator for the race.

Now at 70, Switzer is returning to the New York City Marathon as a runner with one goal in mind.

“I’ve never run through the five boroughs of Manhattan. I won the race, but it was entirely in Central Park in those days,” Switzer said. “I have been on the back of a broadcast motorcycle for television for 28 years going through the five boroughs but I actually have never run it and it was sort of on a bucket list and I said, ‘Wow, I’m 70, if not now, when?'”

Switzer continues to be an inspiration.

She started the charity, 261 Fearless, which is named for the bib number that Boston race officials nearly tore off of her, to help empower women around the world through running.