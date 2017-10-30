Reports: Trump’s Former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Expected To Surrender In Russia Probe

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is expected to surrender to authorities in connection with the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election, according to reports.
The first indictments from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation are expected Monday.
Manafort was seen leaving his Alexandria, Virginia home Monday morning with his lawyer and later arriving at the FBI’s Washington field office.
Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department’s investigation into whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.
Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more as this story develops…
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)