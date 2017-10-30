Police Rescue Man After Car Goes Into Water At Port Jefferson Marina

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man was rescued Monday night after a car went into the water at Port Jefferson Marina.
Suffolk County police said around 7:10 p.m., witnesses saw a car headed east on 2A Drive and right into the water from the boat launch off West Broadway and Barnum avenues in Port Jefferson Village.
Suffolk County police Sixth Precinct officers Brian Christopher and Michael Capelli jumped into the water and extricated the man in the car, who was trapped in the completely submerged vehicle, police said.
Port Jefferson and Setauket fire crews also assisted with the rescue.
The man in the car was taken to Stony Brook University Medical Center in Stony Brook in critical condition, while the officers were taken to a local hospital and were treated for hypothermia, police said.