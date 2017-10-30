Powerful Storm Downs Trees, Floods Roads Across Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Residents will be cleaning up across the Tri-State Monday after a powerful storm slammed the area overnight, downing trees and power lines and flooding roads.

Forecasters say the heavy downpours that soaked the region on Sunday are ending Monday. However, strong winds will persist through part of the day.

In New Jersey, there are 22,336 homes and businesses without electricity on Monday. Most are Jersey Central Power and Light customers.

On I-80 in Patterson, the Department of Transportation had to close the right lane because of standing water while in Newark, residential streets looked more like small streams on Sunday.

A driver had to climb out of the window when his white sedan got stuck in the water at McClellan Street and Frelinghuysen Avenue in Newark and the door jammed.

“I couldn’t even open it from inside,” the driver said. “Like I just put the window down and I got out.”

At least two vehicles got trapped in the same spot, but the drivers got out safely.

On Long Island, the force of the wind knocked a tree into a home on Sherbrooke Drive in Smithtown, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The gusts also sent trees across Veteran’s Memorial Highway in Happauge just as an SUV was approaching. The driver, with no time to react, hit the tree. Firefighters had to cut it away, but no one was hurt.

There were similar scenes in other Suffolk County towns, including Northport, where a tree snapped right onto an empty minivan and in Ronkonkama, where downed trees also blocked road access.

“It’s horrible outside. There’s flooding all over,” said Susan Destefani in Long Beach.

The LIRR’s Ronkonkoma Branch is suspended in both directions Monday between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma due to power lines on the tracks near Pinelawn.

LIRR service is also suspended between Speonk and Montauk in both directions due to downed trees and power lines.

