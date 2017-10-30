Putnam County Teacher Accused Of Sex With 16-Year-Old Student

BREWSTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teacher at Brewster High School in Putnam County was facing criminal charges Monday night in connection with an alleged sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.
Christopher L. Vlangas, 41, of Sherman, Connecticut, is accused of having sexual contact with the girl in the towns of Southeast and Patterson in Putnam County, according to the county sheriff’s office. At the time, he was a naval science instructor in the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program at Brewster High School, the sheriff’s office said.
Social media content indicates that Vlangas is a retired Navy chief petty officer, the sheriff’s office said.
Vlangas is charged with multiple counts of criminal sex act and rape in the case.