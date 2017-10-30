Health Officials Look To Ease Residents’ Concerns Over Flushing Legionnaire’s Cluster

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health officials met with residents in Queens on Monday, after a Legionnaire’s cluster popped up in downtown Flushing.
Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett was in the neighborhood to answer questions, and make sure officials don’t miss any cases.
“We haven’t seen anybody diagnosed since October 19, but we’re very vigilant, very concerned to get the word out to residents that they should seek care early,” she said.
As 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman reported, the meeting came after fourteen cases were diagnosed. All but one patient remains in the hospital. The health department is still testing, but they found eleven cooling towers with traces of the bacteria.
With corrective steps taken, officials are hoping the cluster is gone.
Some in attendance — like Katrina Dorner — who feels she didn’t get answers about the last outbreak in the Bland Houses where she lives.
“There’s no cooling system in their house, they have window air conditioners. How did they get it? They still can’t tell us,” she said.