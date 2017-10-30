Shemar Moore: S.W.A.T. Is ‘Thrill Ride & Fun’ With A Lot Of Serious Content

1010 WINS — You probably know him from The Young and The Restless Criminal Minds.

Now you’ll get to know Shemar Moore as he returns to CBS in S.W.A.T., a new series inspired by the TV show and film of the same name.

Moore plays Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, the leader of an advanced tactical unit serving his community.

Moore recently sat down with 22 Minutes host Brigitte Quinn and talked about “S.W.A.T. 2017.”

“First and foremost, I need people to know it’s a thrill ride and it’s fun,” Moore said. “If you watch S.W.A.T., you’re going to have fun. But what’s going to surprise you is that there’s a lot of serious content that is relevant. It’s going to make you think. It’s going to make you go ‘Oh wow. I didn’t see that coming.’ And it’s going to relate to what you’ve either experienced, what you’ve heard of in real life.”

The pilot episode centers around a young black boy being shot and killed by police. Moore says that although the show is fun, if you’re willing and open-minded and you pay attention to the stories and to the message, maybe this television show can bridge the gap of understanding of distrust,” Moore said.

“Because in this country right now, there’s a lot of distrust, a lot of fear. Now can a TV show fix the woes of what’s going on in this country and in the world? Maybe not, but it can aid it. It can maybe open a line of questioning and create a debate….open discussion to where we can possibly get to a place where we don’t judge the book by the cover, we don’t judge each other by color of skin.”

Moore says the show is going to try to bridge the gap of distrust and fear between the men and women in blue and civilians. “At the end of the day, there are good cops and there are bad cops. And there are good civilians and there are bad civilians,” Moore said. “We are all human, we’re all imperfect and we all bleed red.”

S.W.A.T. premieres Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access.

— Billie Rama