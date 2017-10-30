The Dig With Elle McLogan: Halloween Makeup Transformation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – To celebrate Halloween this year, CBS2’s Elle McLogan wanted a dramatic transformation.
At-Home Halloween Makeup Tips & Tricks
She headed to Sam Brocato Salon, where Halloween is taken very seriously.
“We go all out for our Halloween, as you can see,” said salon director Jenna Noel, dressed elaborately as Madama Butterfly. “It is our favorite day of the year.”
Noel’s colleagues put similar effort into their Halloween looks, vying for first prize in the staff’s annual costume competition. From the natural (a peacock and a pumpkin) to the ethereal (an angel and a goddess), each ensemble was more extravagant than the next.
To join in the fun with her own disguise, Elle put her face in the hands of makeup artist Cristie Paduano, who promised and delivered a “spook-tacular” look. Check out Elle’s transformation into a zombie princess in the video above.
Halloween makeovers at Sam Brocato Salon start at $88.
Sam Brocato Salon
42 Wooster Street
New York, NY 10013
(212) 334-3777
