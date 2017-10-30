The Dig With Elle McLogan: Halloween Makeup Transformation

Deontay Wilder: Promised My Daughter I Would Become Heavyweight Champ, And I Did WBC heavyweight champion discusses how he got into boxing and fulfilling his promise to his daughter.

Lichtenstein: Devils' Unforeseen Depth Has Triggered Strong StartThere is so much that is surprising about the Devils' red-hot start to the season. Their 8-2 mark, for one. You have to go all the way back to 1993 to see that many wins in the first 10 games of a season.