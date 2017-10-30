WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Oct. 30, 2017

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured a story involving Gregg Giannotti’s dogs and the love and care they receive from their owner.

Giannotti sat in as guest host with Boomer to begin the work week and the guys got right into the Jets, whose losing streak is now at three games thanks to another fourth-quarter meltdown. The Jets let the lead slip away in an eventual 25-20 defeat to the visiting Falcons on Sunday.

Despite his rebuilding team’s slide, head coach Todd Bowles is sticking with veteran Josh McCown at quarterback.

The guys also got into the epic five-hour-plus Game 5 of the World Series, which ended with the Astros defeating the Dodgers 13-12 in 10 innings.

Boomer and Gregg also discussed DeShaun Watson, Eli Manning’s status with the Giants, Joe Girardi post-Yankees life, and the controversy surrounding the Astros’ Yuri Gurriel.

Later, former Rangers tough guy Sean Avery stopped by to talk his new book and more.

Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!