10/31 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re in for a scary, but delightfully cool afternoon this Halloween. There will certainly be a breeze in place, but we’re not expecting the winds we saw yesterday and Sunday. As for temps, they’ll be similar to that of yesterday afternoon in the mid 50s.

It will be on the chilly side for trick-or-treaters with 40s on tap for the tail-end of their travels. And into the overnight, it will be even colder with temps falling into the low 40s by daybreak; 30s and even distant 20s are possible in our suburbs.

Tomorrow will feature more cloud cover, especially into the afternoon. And we could see a little light rain activity, but the best chance will be inland and late. As for highs, expect the mid 50s once again.

Heading into tomorrow night and part of Thursday, some moisture will find itself around the area. There’s a bit more confidence in temps though as we’ll likely see highs well into the 60s!