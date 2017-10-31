10/31 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re in for a scary, but delightfully cool afternoon this Halloween. There will certainly be a breeze in place, but we’re not expecting the winds we saw yesterday and Sunday. As for temps, they’ll be similar to that of yesterday afternoon in the mid 50s.

jl halloween forecast 4 10/31 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will be on the chilly side for trick-or-treaters with 40s on tap for the tail-end of their travels. And into the overnight, it will be even colder with temps falling into the low 40s by daybreak; 30s and even distant 20s are possible in our suburbs.

jl morning lows map5 10/31 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tomorrow will feature more cloud cover, especially into the afternoon. And we could see a little light rain activity, but the best chance will be inland and late. As for highs, expect the mid 50s once again.

Heading into tomorrow night and part of Thursday, some moisture will find itself around the area. There’s a bit more confidence in temps though as we’ll likely see highs well into the 60s!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch