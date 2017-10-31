2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Has Been Chosen

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It may be Halloween but Rockefeller Center is already looking ahead to Christmas.
Rockefeller Center officials on Monday announced that they selected a giant Norway spruce from State College, Pennsylvania to adorn the plaza this holiday season.
Information on the tree’s height and owner has not been released.
It will be cut down on Nov. 9 and arrive two days later in New York City, where it will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski star.
The tree will be illuminated on Nov. 29 and remain on display until Jan. 7.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)