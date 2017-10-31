8 Dead In 'Cowardly Act Of Terror' - Mayor de Blasio | Road Closures | Watch Live1010 WINS | WCBS 880

5 Argentinians, 1 Belgian, 1 German Among Dead In Lower Manhattan Terror Attack

Filed Under: Lower Manhattan Terror Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Argentina’s Foreign Ministry confirms five of the nation’s citizens were among the eight people killed in the truck attack on a New York City bike path.

The deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Belgium also said in a Tuesday evening tweet one of the dead was Belgian.

Additionally, CBS2 has confirmed a German national was also killed in the attack.

LOWER MANHATTAN TERROR: Photos | Witnesses Describe Carnage | Videos

Belgians and Argentines also are among the 11 wounded in Tuesday’s attack.

Argentina’s Foreign Ministry says the Argentine victims were in a group of friends who traveled to New York from Rosario. It says they were celebrating the 30th anniversary of graduating from Polytechnic College of Rosario.

The ministry says it stands “with the families in this terrible moment of deep pain, which is shared by all Argentines.”

Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie says he’s “shocked by the events in New York.”

The NYPD says a five-year veteran shot and wounded the attacker and responding officers took him into custody.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch