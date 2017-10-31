Astronauts Celebrate Zero G Halloween, Encourage Kids To ‘Be Whoever They Want To Be’

1010 WINS-Here are some Halloween costumes that are truly out of this world!
Six astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) participated in the beloved earthly tradition, sharing their costumes on social media — and they all look amazing as Spider-Man, Wolverine, a Minion, a jack-o-lantern, a knight, and an ape!
Astronaut Randy Bresnik shared the images on Twitter, letting space fans everywhere in on the fun.
Flight Engineer Mark Hei, who dressed up as X-Men team member Wolverine, was sure to note that spoons came out of his hands rather than adamantium claws — since sharp objects aren’t allowed aboard the space station.
Commander Bresnik captioned their group photo saying, “Exp 53 crew would like to join with children all over the world for this one special day they can be whoever they want to be.”
Italian Astronaut Paolo Nespoli even spied “Thing” from The Addams Family aboard the station!
-Joe Cingrana