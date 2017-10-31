Dramatic Video Shows Gunman Open Fire On Brooklyn Deli Clerk

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released video of a man opening fire on a deli worker in Brooklyn.
The shooting happened on Friday, Oct. 20 around 1:30 a.m. at Subway Deli Corp. on Broadway and Cooper Street in Bushwick.
The video shows the gunman arguing with the 27-year-old clerk before firing off at least one shot.
Fortunately he missed.
Something then appears to be thrown at the suspect.
The item shatters to pieces after striking the door and missing the suspect, who then fled.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.