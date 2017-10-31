CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
NY Terror Attack: Watch Live: Official Briefing | Latest Info | Road Closures1010 WINS | WCBS 880

When Is Daylight Saving Time? Why Do We Set The Clocks Back?

Filed Under: Chris Melore, Daylight Saving Time, energy conservation, Talkers, Winter Solstice

(CBS Local) — As the country prepares to turn their clocks back on Nov. 5, many people will be asking questions about why we get an extra hour of sleep this weekend. Here is everything you’ll need to know about the end of Daylight Saving Time.

When do we set the clocks back?

Americans will turn the clock back one hour at 2 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, Nov. 5. “Falling back” marks the end of the Daylight Saving Time which started on March 12. Since 2007, the change in the time has been four weeks longer than it was originally. President George W. Bush signed an extension to the practice as part of the Energy Policy Act of 2005.

Why do we observe Daylight Saving Time?

The idea reportedly goes all the way back to the founding fathers when Benjamin Franklin wrote of the need to conserve energy and light throughout the year. The concept moved forward into the 20th century as electricity conservation played a major role during both World Wars. In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act that made any state following Daylight Saving Time practices follow the same schedule for changing their clocks.

Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

According to timeanddate.com, less than 40 percent of the world still observes Daylight Saving Time. Several U.S. states have begun to argue that system is outdated and does not save the country any energy usage. States like Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire have considered switching time zones to avoid the practice all together.

When does Daylight Saving Time come back?

For all the sun lovers who will be eagerly awaiting Daylight Saving Time’s return in 2018, Americans will spring ahead on Sunday, March 11. Until then, the days will continue to get shorter as we approach the Winter solstice on Dec. 21. The shortest day of the year will last just over nine hours this year.

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch