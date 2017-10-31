Bodycam Video Shows Officer Free Dog Trapped In Chain Link Fence

Filed Under: Greenville County Sheriff's Office

1010 WINS — This is one lucky dog.

An officer at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office noticed a canine that got its head trapped in a chain link fence.

Body camera footage released the sheriff’s office shows Master Deputy John Boyd carefully and diligently working to free the patient pup.

The department said the dog’s owners did not come forward.

He is now being cared for by the Greenville Animal Shelter and is eagerly waiting to be adopted.

Every dog has his day, and this must have been his turn!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch