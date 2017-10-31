Bodycam Video Shows Officer Free Dog Trapped In Chain Link Fence

1010 WINS — This is one lucky dog.
An officer at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office noticed a canine that got its head trapped in a chain link fence.
Body camera footage released the sheriff’s office shows Master Deputy John Boyd carefully and diligently working to free the patient pup.
The department said the dog’s owners did not come forward.
He is now being cared for by the Greenville Animal Shelter and is eagerly waiting to be adopted.
Every dog has his day, and this must have been his turn!