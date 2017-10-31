Teen Daredevil Charged With Scaling NYC Skyscrapers Gets Probation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A thrill-seeking New Jersey teenager charged with scaling New York City skyscrapers was sentenced Tuesday.
Justin Casquejo, 19, was sentenced to three years probation and must stay away from the skyscrapers he has admitted to climbing, CBS2’s Erin Logan reported.
Casquejo was seen walking into court with his mother. He had no comment.
His most recent arrest was back in June when he admitted to hanging over the edge of the Paramount Tower Apartment Building on East 39th Street and doing acrobatics on the 50th floor.
His 27 year-old friend was also arrested. At the time, neighbors told CBS 2 they had no clue how he made his way up there based on the tight security. In the past, Casquejo has said he feels it is a form of art.
Last December, Casquejo was charged with one count of base jumping and one count of third degree criminal trespassing after he posted videos of himself and a friend scaling skyscrapers in Midtown, Columbus Circle and Times Square.
Casquejo made headlines in 2014 when he was arrested for climbing One World Trade Center while it was under construction. He was 16 at the time.
In that case, Casquejo pleaded guilty to breaking a city law against scaling tall buildings without permission and he was sentenced to 23 days of community service.