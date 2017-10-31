Uber: Suspect In Lower Manhattan Terror Attack Was Driver With Ridesharing Service

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Uber confirmed late Tuesday night that Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, the suspect in a terror attack that left eight people dead and more than a dozen injured on the West Side bike path, was a driver with the app-based ridesharing service.

Uber said Saipov passed the Uber background check, but has now been banned from the app.

“We are horrified by this senseless act of violence. Our hearts are with the victims and their families. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide our full assistance,” an Uber representative said in a statement.

Uber said it has been in contact with the FBI and has offered assistance, and will remain in close contact with law enforcement and the FBI to assist with their investigation. The service said it is aggressively and quickly reviewing Saipov’s history with Uber, and has not identified and related safety reports of concern.

In the attack Tuesday, police said the suspect entered the West Side bike path at Houston Street in a rented Home Depot truck around 3 p.m. The truck rammed into several people on the path from behind and ultimately crashed into a school bus on Chambers Street.

The man came out of the truck after striking the school bus. Witnesses reported that the suspect yelled “Allahu Akbar!” upon exiting the truck, while carrying what turned out to be a paintball gun and a BB gun.

Meanwhile, a federal law enforcement source told CBS News a note was found in the suspect’s truck that made reference to ISIS.

The 29-year-old suspect was shot and wounded by police and was in custody at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue early Tuesday evening. He is believed to be from Uzbekistan, held a Florida driver’s license, and had addresses in New Jersey.